Firefighters Respond to Weymouth (MA) Fire at Naval Air Station

Firefighters responded late Thursday night to a fire that tore through several abandoned buildings at a naval air station in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

According to WCVB, the structures in question were former barracks for officers at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The report indicated that crews faced issues with wind conditions and water supply, with the fire extending from one building to the next. Several other departments responded to assist Weymouth firefighters at the scene.

The buildings at the site were set to be torn down, paving the way for a new housing development, the report said.

