One Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured in NYC Subway Station Fire

One person was killed and several others injured during a two-alarm fire early Friday in a New York City subway station. Several of those injuries were life-threatening, according to a report from NBC News.

WPIX 11 reported that the person killed was a 36-year-old MTA worker. The fire reportedly occurred in a northbound No. 2 train near the Central Park North (110th Street)/Lenox Avenue station.

A Fire Department of New York (FDNY) spokesperson told reporters about the challenges companies faced, including limited ventilation on the subway platform and the issue of FDNY crews having to advance hoselines through the turnstiles.

A total of 16 other people were injured, some of them firefighters. The fire is under investigation.

