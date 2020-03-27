Warm Days Bring Early-Season Wildfires to Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Firefighting officials on the Crow Reservation say they responded to a dozen small, early-season wildfires over the past week in southeastern Montana.

Four of the fires were started by a truck pulling another vehicle on a frontage road along Interstate 90 and at least three were started by children, according to fire officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Crow Agency.

Yellowstone Public Radio reports crews dealt with small fires near Lodge Grass, Wyola, Pryor and Crow Agency. A burn just north of the Wyoming border on on Sunday spread to 16 acres near Wyola.

Late March brings its own fire season, with warm temperatures and cured grasses creating wildfire conditions before the landscape starts to green up, officials say.

Warm, dry conditions are forecast through the weekend in much of eastern Montana, with colder temperatures and snow in western areas of the state.

Officials say response times on fires may be slower as they prioritize keeping firefighters healthy.

