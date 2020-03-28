Firefighters Rescue Woman from Syracuse (NY) House Fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning Syracuse home, reports syracuse.com.

A neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers an elderly woman lived in the home. The Syracuse Fire Department found a heavy fire engulfing part of the home and found a woman near the front door inside. Firefighters carried her outside.

American Medical Response transported the woman to Upstate University Hospital. Her condition is not available. One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

