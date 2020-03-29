Frenchtown (MI) Firefighters Become ALS-Licensed

Firefighters in Frenchtown, who also were hired as paramedics, are now licensed to provide advanced life support (ALS) on all medical emergencies, reports Monroe News.

Since 2006, all firefighters hired at the department also were licensed paramedics. The department was permitted to provide basic life support (BLS).

Although the department’s personnel had received the necessary medical training to provide ALS, the process entails acquiring the required equipment, documentation, continued education training and approval from local and state governing bodies for firefighters to further assist on medical calls was a years-long process.

RELATED

Ramona (CA) Lifeguard Answers to Become Firefighter Paramedic

Shelby Township (MI) Firefighters, Paramedics Join Tactical Teams

Veteran Santa Monica (CA) Fire Captain-Paramedic Retires