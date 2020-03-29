Scranton (PA) Firefighters Oppose Closing of Fire Station

The Scranton firefighters’ union opposes the closure of the Truck Company 4 station, reports The Times-Tribune.

The city closed the fire station in Scranton on Saturday to avoid calling in firefighters from across all three work shifts to keep it open and avoid “cross-contamination” of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Fire union president Jim Sable sees the closure mainly as a move by the administration to save money on overtime in case city tax revenues tank from the pandemic. But Sable said the city could continue staffing the station as usual and apply for reimbursement for overtime from the federal Stafford Act.

