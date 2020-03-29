Six Found Dead After IN House Fire

Six people were found dead in a house fire Saturday morning in Vevay, Indiana, according to reports.

WCPO reported that one man was able to escape the fire unharmed. The initial call reported came in at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and the fire is under investigation.

According to WDRB, several departments were dispatched to the scene, which was in a rural part of the state. Arriving crews found the two-story residence engulfed in flames, the report said.

WHAS noted that the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. Investigators found the bodies of the victims after firefighters extinguished the fire.