Three Killed in Philadelphia Fire

A grandmother and two young grandchildren were killed in a house fire last Friday evening in Philadelphia, according to reports.

WABC-TV reported that Philly fire crews responded at around 6 p.m. to a fire in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street. Crews found heavy smoke from the first and second floors on arrival, the report said.

‘Saddest Thing Ever’: Neighbor Recalls Deadly Southwest Philadelphia House Fire That Killed 2 Children, Grandmother

CBS Philly reported that neighbors tried to help the family escape, with one person kicking in the front door, but the entire home was already in flames.

Firefighters found a female victim plus two boys, four and one-years-old, in the home. The fire is under investigation, the report said.

ALSO

Police Chase Stolen Ambulance in Philadelphia, Nab Driver

Body Recovered from Philadelphia Gas Explosion

Philadelphia Fire Department Reopening Companies