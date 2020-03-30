Firefighting, News

Three Killed in Philadelphia Fire

Philadelphia firefighters at the scene of a fatal fire
Photo courtesy the Philadelphia Fire Department

A grandmother and two young grandchildren were killed in a house fire last Friday evening in Philadelphia, according to reports.

WABC-TV reported that Philly fire crews responded at around 6 p.m. to a fire in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street. Crews found heavy smoke from the first and second floors on arrival, the report said.

‘Saddest Thing Ever’: Neighbor Recalls Deadly Southwest Philadelphia House Fire That Killed 2 Children, Grandmother

CBS Philly reported that neighbors tried to help the family escape, with one person kicking in the front door, but the entire home was already in flames.

Firefighters found a female victim plus two boys, four and one-years-old, in the home. The fire is under investigation, the report said.

ALSO

Police Chase Stolen Ambulance in Philadelphia, Nab Driver

Body Recovered from Philadelphia Gas Explosion

Philadelphia Fire Department Reopening Companies

More