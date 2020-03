The FDNY is mourning the loss of Auto Mechanic James Villecco, 55, who died today due to COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/h6CMDabrPg pic.twitter.com/95QFGoiov6 — FDNY (@FDNY) March 29, 2020

A Fire Department of New York (FDNY) mechanic has died from coronavirus, according to reports.

The New York Post reported that James Villecco, 55, an employee in the FDNY’s Bureau of Fleet Services since 2014, passed away on Sunday.

He is the first known employee to succumb to the illness. Numerous firefighters have reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, John Knox, a retired FDNY fire marshal, passed away from complications earlier in the month.

