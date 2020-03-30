Report: Accusations of Financial Mishandling, Corruption in IAFF

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, Harold Schaitberger, the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), is being accused of corruption and financial misdeeds by Edward Kelly, the general secretary-treasurer of the union.

The report echoes some of the accusations first aired in the Turn Out blog by Eric Lamar.

The report claims that, according to a 105-page document, an audit found that Schaitberger and Thomas Miller, Kelly’s predecessor as the union’s general secretary-treasurer, illegally earned millions of dollars from the union pension fund over the last two decades.

Per the IAFF Web site, Schaitberger was first elected to the position president in 2000. He is the ninth general president in the history of the IAFF, and is also a vice president of the AFL-CIO.

Neither the union nor Schaitberger responded to requests by the Beacon for comment.