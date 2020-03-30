Two Firefighters Fall Through Floor at Fatal Albuquerque (NM) Fire

Two firefighters fell through the floor at a fire Friday that left one person dead in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
KRQE reported that Albuquerque Fire-Rescue crews responded at around 4:37 a.m. to a fire in a two-story home near Academy and Lowell St. During search operations, firefighters pulled a deceased victim from the fire.
During the search, two firefighters fell through the second floor of the home because of a collapse. Both members were able to escape the structure, with one transported with minor injuries, the report said.
The fire in under investigation.
