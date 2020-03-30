Rosenbauer and DJI Global Partnership

· Cooperation between world-leading manufacturers of firefighting and drone technology

· Combination of aerial perspective and operation management system

· Digitization for faster assessment of the situation and more informed emergency units

Emergency scenarios will be able to be dealt with quicker, safer, and more efficiently thanks to a new strategic partnership between Rosenbauer International AG, the world-leading manufacturer of fire service vehicles and firefighting equipment, and DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology. From now on, the two companies will work together to bring the benefits of digital emergency response management to anyone involved in being called to tackle an emergency. Whether used by a private company at an airport or industrial facility, or a local fire department called out to an emergency due to severe weather, an aerial perspective combined with Rosenbauer’s operation management system enables the situation to be quickly assessed and informed decisions made regarding the safest and most efficient deployment of personnel.

“Speed and a truly complete, overall picture are key criteria for success when emergency service teams have to make purposeful decisions under time pressure. We have already supported their efforts to meet these criteria with our IT solutions, which range from efficient vehicle management to navigation, right through to alarm applications,” says Dieter Siegel, CEO of Rosenbauer International. “This cooperation with DJI enables us to consolidate our role as a digital pioneer while we work together to develop an integrated technology for comprehensive, data-based firefighting and disaster management.”

Jan Gasparic, Director of Strategic Partnerships for DJI, added, “DJI is proud to bring its drone technology to support Rosenbauer’s excellence in fire truck manufacturing and its vision of empowering firefighters with the best possible tools for emergency response and disaster relief. At DJI, we aim to provide reliable, scalable drone offerings that empower firefighters, search and rescue, and public safety teams to benefit from this technology. It plays an increasing role in saving lives, time, and resources on a daily basis. This integration is an important step for this long-term partnership, and our commitment demonstrates an increasing maturity in the adoption of drones for firefighting professionals.”

Rosenbauer’s operation management system is the information management system for firefighting operations that supports emergency crews on site with relevant information, such as fire safety maps, hazardous material data, or vehicle rescue sheets. Data from DJI’s drone fleet management software, FlightHub, will be seamlessly integrated into Rosenbauer’s operation management system giving additional visual and thermal data to the decision maker of the operation. This information can then be relayed to operational units at the scene on a tablet or displayed on monitors back at the command center giving a full overview of the situation. Informed decisions can be made in real-time regarding the efficient and safe deployment of resources such as personnel, vehicles, and other equipment.

Data safety is paramount, and all information that is delivered to the Rosenbauer operation management system in real-time and from DJI’s FlightHub is stored on a server in a highly secure computer center of a well-known European telecommunication firm. The transfer of data is encrypted. During deployment the data is also synced with all mobile end devices so that every operational team has the same information, and it is kept in a closed loop.

The Rosenbauer Group

Rosenbauer is an internationally active corporate group that is a dependable partner of the firefighting community all over the world. The company develops and produces vehicles, firefighting systems, fire & safety equipment and telematic solutions for professional, industrial and volunteer fire services, as well as installations for preventive fire protection.