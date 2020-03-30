Person of Interest Questioned in NYC Subway Fire that Killed One, Injured 16

NBC New York/YouTube

Police are questioning a “person of interest” in connection with a subway fire that killed a 36-year-old train operator and injured 16 other people last week, as reported by NBC News 4.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD); Fire Department of New York fire marshals; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators responded to the 1-, 2-, and 3-train subway station at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Friday after people spotted large plumes of smoke coming from nearby street grates.

Emergency responders tended to three men and one woman suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene. A fifth man, 36-year-old train operator Garrett Goble of Brooklyn, was found on the train roadbed and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect, who has accrued multiple arrests since 1987, is in custody on an unrelated charge. A NYPD spokesperson said that they are considering the incident as arson, although there was no indication that the suspect was the same man in a photo released by authorities several days ago.

