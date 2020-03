A Pleasantville church appeared to be a total loss, reports Des Moines Register.

About eight fire departments from around central Iowa — from Knoxville and Pella among other places — were called to the scene. When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed, with flames coming through the roof. The church is old with a big, wide-open space, so the fire spread quickly.

RELATED

Photos: Chicago Fire Crews Battle South Side Church Fire

Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Church Fire