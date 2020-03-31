The National Fireman’s Journal Podcast: The Kevin Shea Story

Host Bobby Halton talks with Kevin Shea, retired FDNY firefighter, about his years with the department. She recounts his participation in the “Rescue in the Sky” as well as being injured during the 1993 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, among other topics.

