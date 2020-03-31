Retired FDNY Firefighter Dies from Coronavirus

Anthony Iraci, 48, a retired firefighter who worked at Ground Zero in the wake of the 9/11 terror attack on New York City, has died from complications arising from contracting COVID-19, according to reports.

Iraci died on March 27, at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, SILive.com reported. His wife Melissa told reporters Iraci had underlying respiratory issues and a compromised immune system because of his work at the WTC site.

The news comes after the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) reported that James Villecco, an FDNY mechanic, passed away over the weekend from coronavirus complications.