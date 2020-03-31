LION and Fire-End and Croker Announce Partnership to Distribute First Responder Training Equipment

DAYTON, OH–In an effort to improve fire department training, customer support and coverage, Fire-End and Croker and LION are partnering to distribute first responder training equipment.

LION is the largest family-owned manufacturer of first responder personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States. In addition to producing some of the most high-quality, cutting-edge turnout gear available, LION also offers a holistic suite of critical fire service products and services that no other US manufacturer provides. LION’s portfolio of First Responder Training Equipment products offers realistic, scalable, repeatable and safe fire emergency and HAZMAT training solutions. From state-of-the-art digital fire training tools to live-fire training products and custom training facility solutions, LION’s training product portfolio covers a large spectrum of fire department and safety industry training needs. Additionally, LION TotalCare®provides first responders with professional PPE cleaning, repair and inspection services.

Fire-End and Croker, based in Elmsford, NY, has been supplying leading fire departments with top performance firefighting gear. The Fire-End sales professionals are industry experts, providing customers with passionate, educated and dedicated support. They offer an extensive line of turnout gear and rescue wear in addition to this new line of first responder training products.

“LION is excited to expand our partnership with Fire-End and Croker,” says Mark Smith, President of LION Americas. “Adding our First Responder Training Equipment line to Fire-End’s product portfolio will allow us to expand our shared mission of protecting those who protect us.” Interested in learning more about the offerings included in the LION fire training product portfolio? Visit the LION website at www.lionprotects.com or Fire-End and Croker at https://www.fire-end.com/

About LION

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, LION is a family-owned company with a legacy and ongoing vision of introducing new products and services designed to ensure the health, safety and performance of the first responders worldwide. From game-changing personal protective equipment (PPE) and professional gear maintenance to state-of-the-art fire safety training tools and facilities, LION’s mission to make sure that you’re READY FOR ACTION –before, during and after. To learn more, visit www.lionprotects.com