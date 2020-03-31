Passaic (NJ) Firefighter, 33, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

PASSAIC (NJ) — Passaic (NJ) Fire Department (PFD) Firefighter Israel Tolentino, 33, has died of COVID-19 complications, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

Tolentino had been a PFD firefighter since December 2018 and was originally hired to be a full-time emergency medical technician; he continued to serve in that role on some shifts. He also volunteered for the community emergency response team.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

PFD Chief Patrick Trentacost stated that he considers Tolentino’s death as a line-of-duty death.