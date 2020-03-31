Firefighters Rescued from Burning Home in El Cajon (CA)

A group firefighters battling a house fire in El Cajon rescued two of their own from under burning debris, reports San Diego News 10.

Heartland Fire & Rescue crews were called to a two-story structure fire and discovered a home fully engulfed with flames reaching as high as 50-feet.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, a burning section of the home collapsed trapping two of them. Both were quickly pulled out from under the rubble.

One of the firefighters was treated and transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The condition of the second firefighter is unknown at this time.

