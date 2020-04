Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in Hannibal, reports WGEM.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. The structure was unoccupied, with no electric or gas supplied to it.

Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes but remained on scene for an hour to provide salvage and overhaul operations.

The home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

