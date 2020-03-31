Suspect in Fatal Subway Fire Charged with Another Arson

A criminal suspected to be behind the subway fire that killed an MTA worker has been charged with setting another fire outside a Columbia University, reports NY Post.

Nathaniel Avinger, 48, was charged with setting the fire in front of the Columbia University Computer Music Center on 125th Street.

Avinger, who had 39 prior arrests when he was picked up by police early Monday, is still being questioned over the fire on a No. 2 train at the 110th Street-Central Park North station that killed train operator Garrett Coble.

RELATED

Fatal NYC Subway Fire Being Investigated as Crime