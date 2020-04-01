Four Dead in Bronx (NY) Apartment Fire

Fire in the Bronx few blocks from my house right in front of the hospital Bronx Lebanon pic.twitter.com/jfPriwFoOH — JD Ultra (@JD_Ultra) April 1, 2020

An apartment fire in the New York City borough of the Bronx killed four people, according to reports.

The New York Post reported that the fire began around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in a sixth-floor unit of a Grand Concourse building.

The fire went to three alarms and extended through the roof of the structure, the report said.

Four people were critically injured and transported but were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the report. Another person suffered minor injuries.

The report quoted one person as saying the fire may have been started by a space heater.

