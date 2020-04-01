Podcast: Women in Fire: Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

This episode features Dr. Christina Baxter, CEO from Emergency Response Tips, LLC; Heidi Simon, Lieutenant from South Metro Fire Rescue in Colorado; and Ali Rothrock, Women in Fire trustee and CEO/lead instructor of On the Job and Off. Host Lisa Baker will talk with the guests about PPE requirements for response to EMS calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, response practices, and the impact this pandemic has had on the fire service. Discussion will also include how responders can best pay attention to their own wellness.

