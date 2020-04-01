15 Minute COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit Announced

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — National Bio Green Sciences LLC, announces that it has been greenlit by the FDA to market and sell NBGS’ Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM / IgG Antibody Rapid Test Kits. The Rapid Test Kits are for whole blood, serum and or plasma; require no special equipment thus allowing flexibility of location use and deliver results in 15 minutes.

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM / IgG Antibody Rapid Test Kit are:

• Deliver results in 15 minutes

• 95% accurate (after one week from infection)

• No special facilities needed; test can be used anywhere.

• Results are easy and clear to read.

• Can detect “silent infections” before symptoms appear.

• No specialized training required to operate.

IgM antibodies provides the first line of defense during viral infections, followed by the generation of adaptive, high a-affinity IgG antibody responses for long term immunity and immunological memory. Therefore, testing of COVID-19 IgM and IgG antibodies is an effective method for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, detection of COVID-19 IgM antibodies tends to indicate a recent exposure to COVID-19, whereas detection of COVID- 19 IgG antibodies indicates a later stage of infection.

Thus, this combined antibody test could also provide information on the stage of infection. NBGS rapid test kits provide ease of use for professionals at remote or dedicated point of care sites.

The test is ideally suited for hospitals, clinics, medi-merge / urgent care and any point of care facilities. The test can also be effectively deployed in businesses, airports, schools, seaports, train stations, universities and are ideal for triage pop up facilities.

National Bio Green Sciences LLC (NBGS) is located in Central Jersey, the Pharma Capital of the world. NBGS is an FDA registered medical device specifications developer, initial importer and manufacturer of HandSan (Organic hand cleanser) and are a contract manufacturer of N95 and NIOSH masks and protective gear as well as other medical products and devices.

Note

On March 19, National Bio Green Sciences LLC, received its submittal confirmation from the FDA (PEUA200124). Under the announced FDA policy, upon filing its submittal, NBGS was authorized to market and distribute “NBGS Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 IgM / IgG Rapid Test Kits” to any licensed healthcare practitioner in the United States for diagnostic use while it awaits a final decision on its FDA EUA application. While the policy does not apply to at-home testing, the policy does allow testing in laboratories or by healthcare workers at the point-of-care.

This test has not been reviewed by the FDA. Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus. Follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals. Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status. Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43 or 229E.

NBGS has partnered with Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals PLUS (GCPP) for exclusive distribution.

For sales please contact:

Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals Plus

888-517-3701

[email protected]