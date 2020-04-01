Possible Hazmat Crash Snarls I-5 in Mountains North of LA

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Interstate 5 was shut down Wednesday morning in the mountains between Los Angeles and Bakersfield due to a crash possibly involving hazardous materials, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Kern County Fire Department was on the scene near Lebec in Tejon Pass, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, but details of the crash hazard were not immediately available.

Northbound traffic was diverted on a lengthy drive east into the Mojave Desert and back north to the San Joaquin Valley, the CHP said.

Southbound traffic was initially diverted west to the coast for a drive south into the Los Angeles area, but after about three hours vehicles were allowed to continue down I-5.