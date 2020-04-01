Woman Jumps To Death From Bayonne Bridge (NJ)

A woman jumped to her death Wednesday morning from the Bayonne Bridge, reports The Daily Voice.

The woman stopped her vehicle on the bridge, got out and jumped into the Kill van Kull around 9:30 a.m., responders said.

Harbor units from the NYPD and FDNY joined Port Authority police at Elm Park on Staten Island, where the body was brought.

Further information was temporarily being withheld pending family notification, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

RELATED

Columbus (OH) House Fire Probe Points to Double Murder, Suicide