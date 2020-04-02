SVI Trucks Adds New Western Sales Manager

Joel Konecky brings nearly 20 years of fire truck sales experience

Joel Konecky (SVI)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – April 1, 2020 – Joel Konecky joins SVI Trucks as the new Western Sales Manager. Konecky brings a combined 17 years of fire truck sales experience from Smeal Fire Apparatus and Spartan Motors to his regional role, which encompasses states west of Colorado, as well as Nebraska and the Dakotas. Jason Kline will continue to serve Colorado and Wyoming.

No stranger to the western territory, Konecky has managed a network of fire apparatus dealers throughout the Midwest, West Coast and up into Canada as an expert in product knowledge and quoting processes. Konecky also brings inside sales manager experience, key to the internal workings of engineering, production, purchasing and overall, satisfied customers.

“We’re excited to welcome Joel to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge to SVI Trucks that is hard to match. Not only has he helped countless departments navigate the truck building process, but his drive to develop internal processes also struck a chord with us,” said Bob Sorensen, SVI Trucks Vice President of Sales.

Konecky, a third-generation volunteer firefighter with 30 years at Mead Fire and Rescue in Mead, Neb., has held every position at the 30-member department, including 10 years as Fire Chief. During his time at Mead, Konecky implemented an annual budget and apparatus replacement strategy that rolled the department’s 35-year-old units into a 20-year replacement cycle for fire apparatus and a 10-year replacement strategy for ambulances.

In 1996, Konecky was honorably discharged from the Nebraska Army National guard after serving six years as a helicopter mechanic. Konecky’s knack for repairing and building things trickles into his own welding, woodworking and CNC machining hobbies, along with his passion for building industrial furniture and restoring classic cars, which includes a 1938 Chevy Business Coupe, a 1947 International KB2 and a 1968 Chevelle SS.

“I love the process of building things, especially fire trucks … the really big kind that serves as a toolbox on wheels. I like to call it organized chaos,” Konecky said. “And I love the process even more when I get to work with high-quality brands. SVI Trucks is certainly among the best with a reputation in rescues that no one else has managed to match. I’m excited to be part of this team and can’t wait to work with many of the same great people within my region.”

Konecky can be reached via email at [email protected] or via cell phone at 402-443-9659. To meet SVI Trucks full sales team, click here.

About SVI Trucks

SVI Trucks, a Super Vacuum Manufacturing Company located in Fort Collins, Colo., builds custom fire apparatus, including rescue trucks, hazmat units, command vehicles, fire engines, tanker trucks, law enforcement vehicles and more. To see SVI’s full fleet, visit svitrucks.com. To browse drawings, features and specifications of a truck, visit SVI’s Apparatus pages and click on any truck image.