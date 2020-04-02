Two Men Killed in Flint (MI) Fire

Two men were killed in a recent house fire in Flint, Michigan, according to reports.

MLive.com reported that the fire occurred before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 to the 1800 block of East Hamilton Avenue.

FOX 66 reported that responding firefighters and police found the deceased men inside the residence. Few other details on the fire were available, but an investigation is ongoing.

Even as many fire departments are compelled to deal with the emergent coronavirus threat in their communities, fire activity continues. The fatal fire in Flint was only one of several deadly fires reported around the nation. Earlier in the week, four women were killed in an apartment fire in the Bronx. One person was reported dead in a Blair County (PA) fire that left two firefighters injured, a woman and dog were killed in a Springfield (VA) house fire, and one person was killed in a fast-moving fire in Philadelphia, among other reported incidents..