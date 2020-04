RALEIGH (NC) — Three people jumped from a second-story window to escape an apartment fire that broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The Raleigh Police Department responded to the complex at 826 New Bern Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in an upstairs unit in two minutes.

A woman who jumped, Tia Chisholm, said the fire started outside her front door.