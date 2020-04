A house fire in Greenbrier County killed two people, reports CBS Fox 59.

When crews put out the fire, they discovered two people were dead inside the home. The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Ronceverte and Fairlea Fire Departments, Fairlea EMS, and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call.

RELATED

Walker County (GA) Fatal Fire Ruled Accidental

Utility Pleads Guilty to Fatal Lawrence (MA) Gas Explosions

NTSB: Tesla Autopilot, Distracted Driver Caused Fatal Crash