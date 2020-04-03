One Dead in MN Apartment Fire

One man is dead after an apartment fire in Inver Grove Heights on Thursday night, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

At approximately 2243 hours on Thursday, Inver Grove Heights Fire Department (IGHFD) firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a residence along the 3100 block of East 65th Street. On arrival, crews spotted smoke and flames on the balcony of one of the building’s apartments. The IGHFD then elevated the fire to five alarms; crews from the south metro—Mendota Heights and Eagan—responded to assist.

A man who was found inside the fire apartment was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office is involved with the investigation.