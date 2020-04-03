National Fireman’s Journal Podcast: The Georgia Smoke Divers Program

The National Fireman’s Journal Podcast/YouTube

In this episode, Smoke Daddy David Rhodes and Georgia Smoke Divers Chief of Operations Brent Hullender explain the program’s history, purpose, and growth.

