Burlington (NC) Firefighter Falls Through Floor at Fire

A Burlington (NC) was hospitalized after falling through the floor during an overnight house fire.

WXII reported that Burlington fire crews responded around 3 a.m. to the fire on the 2600 block of Amhrest Court.

The report said firefighters believed there was an entrapped resident and began search operations. During the search, firefighters fell through the floor into the basement.

Additional units rescued the members who fell, and one firefighter was transported. The Times-News reported that the firefighter will be released later today.

FOX 8: Burlington firefighter taken to hospital after falling through floor of burning house

