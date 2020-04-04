National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Celebrates 2019 Accomplishments and Looks Ahead to 2020

Read the Annual Report

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is pleased to present our 2019 Annual Report commemorating our continuing mission to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. You can download a copy of this report on our website at: firehero.org/2019-annual-report.

In 1992, the United States Congress created the non-profit National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland which relies on support from caring individuals, organizations, and corporations, to carry out our important mission. These programs include the Fire Hero Family Network, the Fire Hero Family Wellness Conference, Peer Support, Local Assistance State Teams, Taking Care of Our Own®, Scholarship Programs, National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and the Everyone Goes Home® program. During these unprecedented times, we are finding new and creative ways to help Fire Hero Families and firefighters access the resources that they need wherever and whenever they need them. All hands here at the NFFF are working for the greater good as we continue to fulfill our mission and promise to the American fire service and their families.

None of our critical programs and resources would be possible without the continued and dedicated support of our corporate partners, donors, volunteers, and NFFF supporters. Their compassion and commitment to our nation’s firefighters and their families is valued not only by the NFFF, but the families and firefighters that we serve.

As our nation stands together, especially during this crisis, the Foundation supports and thanks those firefighters who are on the front lines helping others every day. Please know that the NFFF will always be there for firefighters and their families.

