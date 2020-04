FDNY firefighters in full turnout gear blared their sirens and cheered in a show of gratitude for medical workers at NYU Langone Kips Bay, reports NY Post.

The show of appreciation came hours after New York’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed that from the 9/11 terror attack.

