The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the early morning and found two people and a dog on a porch roof, reports wane.com.

Firefighters assisted them off the roof. The fire department then found a working fire on an outside wall, leading to a stairwell. The fire also spread to a neighboring home.

