A gender reveal party using Tannerite and a weapon during a burn ban in Brevard likely sparked a 10-acre brush fire, reports WESH 2.

The Brevard County burn ban, which prohibits open burning, comes with an up to $500 fine and/or jail time if violated.

Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer said that firefighters have seen an increase in fires.

