Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Two Ridgewood (NJ) Businesses

A four-alarm fire that began just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night destroyed at least two Ridgewood, New Jersey, businesses and left residents who lived above them homeless, according to a report from ABC 7.

The fire broke out on North Broad Street in the building housing the Bagelicious bagel shop on North Broad Street and spread to the restaurant Mediterraneo, officials said.

The fire was first reported just before 9:30 p.m.

