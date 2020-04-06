Photos: Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Rockford (IL) Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from a recent two-alarm apartment fire in Rockford, Illinois.

Photos show multiple aerial streams being directed on the fire building. Given the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, some members are wearing masks to minimize their potential exposure to COVID-19.

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

