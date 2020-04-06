E-ONE Delivers Bronto Skylift F135RLX to the Manchester (NH) Fire Department

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of an E-ONE Bronto Skylift F135RLX for the Manchester Fire Department in New Hampshire.

This truck features the newest configuration of a Bronto Skylift in North America, the F135RLX, featuring 135 feet of vertical reach. It also includes an all new platform design that is larger with walk-through front double gates and an integrated front deck for enhanced rescue operations.

Other key features of Manchester’s E-ONE Bronto Skylift F135RLX include:

Articulating boom design with up-and-over rescue capability and below ground level reach of 15 feet.

Up to 88 feet of horizontal reach

Variable jacking (operational envelope will adjust based on the amount each outrigger is extended)

1,275 lb max platform load (1,000 lb personnel plus 275 lb equipment)

1,250-gpm waterway flow

E-ONE Cyclone® extruded aluminum cab

Cummins 600-hp X15 engine

Modular extruded aluminum body

Enclosed ladder storage for 99 feet of ground ladders

8-kW Harrison hydraulic generator

AXIS® Smart Truck Technology

“The RLX family of aerials is a proven product for Bronto Skylift outside of North America. As done with the F116RLP, we worked closely with Bronto engineering to develop the new F135RLX articulating platform for North American applications,” said Joe Hedges, E-ONE product manager. “A majority of the collaboration with Bronto centered around designing a versatile platform with a wide walk-through front gate.”

This marks the third E-ONE Bronto for Manchester over the last 20 years. And, it’s the second of two Bronto Skylift aerials recently delivered to E-ONE customers. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recently took delivery of an E-ONE Bronto F116RLP+, featuring 116-foot vertical reach, up to 87-foot horizontal reach, variable jacking, 1,500-gpm waterway flow, 2,000-gpm pump, 300-gallon water tank and SideStacker® hosebed.

For more on the E-ONE Bronto, go to e-one-aerials.com.