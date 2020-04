Assistant Fire Chief Rick Johnson died on Saturday morning due to COVID-19, reports ABC 6.

Firefighters & police officers from across Bucks County drive past Tullytown Borough Firehouse in honor of Assistant Fire Chief Rick Johnson. Fire officials say Johnson, who was 50-years-old, died from complications from COVID-19. He was a firefighter for 33 years@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WUl1ganbmP — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) April 5, 2020

Fire Chief and longtime friend Aaron Cohen got a group of firefighters together on Friday night and they drove to the hospital in their trucks.

They hoped Johnson, who was on a ventilator, could hear them.

