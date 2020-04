A fire next to a Florida airport damaged or destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars, reports, USA Today.

The fire spanned 15 acres in an area where extra rental cars are parked to service the Southwest Florida International Airport. Witnesses saw and heard multiple small explosions, flames jumping high in the air and showers of sparks. The cars weren’t occupied at the time of the fire.

