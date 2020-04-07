Number of D.C. Fire and EMS Personnel in Self-Quarantine Now Up to 150; 38 Test Positive for COVID-19

The number of D.C. Fire and EMS personnel self-quarantining has risen to 150, and 38 firefighters have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from CBS affiliate WUSA9. The original outbreak arose from two partner firefighters who tested positive.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson said the quarantined personnel are not having any impact on the department’s ability to respond, and all units are in service and operating at full capacity.

The latest cases include four new D.C. Fire and EMS members, who are now home and receiving support and guidance from the Department’s Medical Director, according to officials. The Infection Control Group is also notifying those in the department who may have had some level of contact with any of them.

The decision to self-quarantine poses a unique challenge to District emergency response workers who are required to assist those in need but also are attempting to protect their own health.