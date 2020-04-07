Three People Injured in Warren County (VA) Fires

Three people were sent to the hospital during two different fire-related incidents, reports The Northern Virginia Daily.

In one of the fires a container of weathered gasoline was utilized in attempt to accelerate the combustion within the outdoor fire pit.

Both the individual holding the container and a bystander were transported to hospitals. One of them was flown via helicopter to the MedStar Washington Burn Center with significant burn injuries.

