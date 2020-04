One person had died following an industrial plant fire, reports WBTV 3.

#Breaking An industrial plant is on fire in @CityofMonroeNC. Monroe Fire Dept and several other agencies are on scene. @WBTV_News will update. pic.twitter.com/AlNbMbSEqY — Brian Stephenson (@Luv2telgoodnews) April 7, 2020

Firefighters were dispatched to the plant and found the commercial structure with heavy smoke and visible flames.

Monroe Firefighters, with assistance from several volunteer fire departments worked to contain the fire.

