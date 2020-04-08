Chicago Firefighter Dies from COVID-19 Complications

A Chicago firefighter has passed away from coronavirus complications, according to reports.
Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of Chicago Fire Department (CFD) Truck Company 25 passed away last evening. He joined CFD in October of 2003 and spent most of his career at Truck 25, according to CFD spokesman Larry Langford.
Chicago firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
Per a release from CFD Commissioner Richard Ford, Araujo was 49 years old.
