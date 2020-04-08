Fire Rekindles at Site of NC Home Where Elderly Woman, Son Died Tuesday

A Wake Forest house fire that killed an 86-year-old woman and her son on Tuesday rekindled at 3 a.m. this morning and burned down the remainder of the home while under police watch, according to CBS affiliate 17.com.

The initial fire started at the home Tuesday at 3:20 a.m. in the 400-block of E. Walnut Street. Officials said that fire crews arrived on scene facing heavy smoke and fire on the front porch and the two nearest rooms of the home. Crews would eventually pulled Ella Virginia Smith and her son, Lawrence Williams, 69, from the home.

The woman was found in critical condition and was treated on scene before being rushed to the hospital at around 5 a.m.

After being revived by medics at the scene, Williams was rushed to the hospital and was in and out of consciousness. He later succumbed to his injuries later Tuesday afternoon.

