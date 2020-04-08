Two Dead After Crews Pull Victims from Glendale (AZ) House Fire

Sad news from an early morning house fire. Two people lost their lives after their home was went up in flames and no working smoke detectors were found. Fire crews worked diligently to save the two men’s lives and extinguish the blaze. Sadly, both men succumbed to their injuries. pic.twitter.com/aefXeJNuI0 — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) April 7, 2020

Two people died after firefighters pulled them out of a house fire Tuesday morning, reports say.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix, and Peoria responded to the fire near 55th Avenue and Olive at around 3 a.m.

Firefighters removed one victim, 66, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male victim, 29, was transported in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Glendale (AZ) Fire Department Twitter account indicated that no working smoke alarms were found on scene.