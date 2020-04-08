Two Dead After Crews Pull Victims from Glendale (AZ) House Fire

Two people died after firefighters pulled them out of a house fire Tuesday morning, reports say.
According to FOX 10 Phoenix, firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix, and Peoria responded to the fire near 55th Avenue and Olive at around 3 a.m.
Firefighters removed one victim, 66, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male victim, 29, was transported in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Glendale (AZ) Fire Department Twitter account indicated that no working smoke alarms were found on scene.