Two Children Dead After Cadiz (KY) House Fire

Kentucky State Police have charged a Cadiz woman with felony endangerment after a Tuesday residential fire left her two small children dead.https://t.co/V7RAtvRv0Q pic.twitter.com/yPUewvHGKw — WKDZ Radio (@WKDZ) April 8, 2020

Two children are dead after a house fire in Cadiz, Kentucky, according to news reports.

WTVQ reports that the bodies of the children were found after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Cadiz, East Golden Pond, and Montgomery Fire Departments responded to the to the scene around 1:15 Tuesday, according to a report from WKDZ.

The children’s mother was reportedly arrested for leaving them unattended at home. The fire in under investigation.

The city of Cadiz, the county seat of Trigg County, is located roughly 90 miles northwest of Nashville.

