Join hosts Mike Gagliano and Mike Dugan as they chat with retired FDNY Lieutenant Kevin Yoos about The Joey D Foundation and how important it is to have escape devices for every firefighter and officer operating in a fire building above the fire or above the second story.

The Fires That Forged Us: “Black Sunday” and the FDNY

Training Minutes: The Importance of Bailout Training

Podcast: The Mikey G. and Mikey D. Show

