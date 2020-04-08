Join hosts Mike Gagliano and Mike Dugan as they chat with retired FDNY Lieutenant Kevin Yoos about The Joey D Foundation and how important it is to have escape devices for every firefighter and officer operating in a fire building above the fire or above the second story.
Podcast: The Mikey G. and Mikey D. Show
