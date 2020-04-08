Podcasts

Podcast: The Mikey G. and Mikey D. Show

Mike Gagliano and Mike Dugan

Join hosts Mike Gagliano and Mike Dugan as they chat with retired FDNY Lieutenant Kevin Yoos about The Joey D Foundation and how important it is to have escape devices for every firefighter and officer operating in a fire building above the fire or above the second story.

The Fires That Forged Us: “Black Sunday” and the FDNY

Training Minutes: The Importance of Bailout Training

